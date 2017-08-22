Zydus Cadila gets final US FDA nod for Pindolol tabs

The drug will be manufacture at the groups manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad.
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Pindolol tablets, used for treatment of hypertension.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.
Pindolol belongs to a class of beta-blockers and is used to treat hypertension. The company said it will manufacture the drug at the groups manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad.