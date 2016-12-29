Zydus acquires six brands from MSD

Adds brands in the men’s health, women’s health, cardiovascular and wound management segments to its strong brand portfolio
Zydus Cadila’s wholly-owned subsidiary company Zydus Healthcare (Zydus) has acquired six brands from MSD and its subsidiaries. The brands are DECA-DURABOLIN, DURABOLIN, SUSTANON, MULTILOAD, SICASTAT and AXETEN range, which fall in the men’s health, women’s health, wound management and cardiovascular therapy segments, respectively. The deal includes transfer of distribution and commercialisation rights and assignment of trademarks of all the six brands to Zydus Healthcare in India.
As a part of the deal, Organon (India), one of the legal subsidiaries through which MSD operates its business in India has also transferred the distribution and commercialisation rights for DECA-DURABOLIN, DURABOLIN to Zydus for Nepal.
Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Chairman, Zydus Healthcare, said, “We have a long-standing association with MSD in India and value them as a partner. The brands with their strong equity are a perfect addition and complement our core business and brands. We look at this as a great opportunity to strengthen our core offerings to create value and growth.”
The strategic brands’ acquisition will strengthen Zydus’ portfolio in key therapeutic segments. The brands DECA-DURABOLIN and DURABOLIN are amongst the widely prescribed drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis, muscle wasting and management of negative nitrogen balance. SUSTANON is the best-known form of injectable testosterone in the men’s health segment and is used as a testosterone replacement therapy by general practitioners, consultant physicians and andrologists. The acquired portfolio had clocked sales of Rs 840 million in 2015.
Among other acquired brands, MULTILOAD, an IUD device is expected to widen the offerings in women’s contraceptives. AXETEN is a well-known antihypertensive brand and SICASTAT is used in wound management. With its large field force and wider reach, Zydus expects to make available and grow these brands significantly over the next few years.