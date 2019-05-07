Yasir Rawjee appointed as CEO of Glenmark Life Sciences

Rawjee, who will now head the company’s newly created API unit, was previously Head of Global API Operations at Mylan
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has appointed Dr Yasir Rawjee as the Chief Executive Officer of Glenmark Life Sciences, its subsidiary for the API (Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients) business.
Rawjee was previously the Head of Global API Operations at Mylan Inc. He has also held the positions of Senior Vice President of API Technical Operations, and Senior Vice President and Head for Sales and Marketing for the API Business at Mylan.
Rawjee started his career with SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals based in the USA and has also been associated with GlaxoSmithKline and Matrix Laboratories previously. He has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He holds a PhD in Chemistry from Texas A&M University, USA, and holds a degree in BSc (Tech) from UDCT Mumbai, India.
Glenmark’s API business has witnessed a growth rate of 15 per cent CAGR over the last 5 years. To provide a strategic focus to its API business, Glenmark had, early this year, transferred the API business to a wholly-owned subsidiary, Glenmark Life Sciences.
“We see significant growth potential in our API business, given the increasing demand for good quality and sustained supply of APIs globally. With this view, we housed our API business into a separate subsidiary, which will be run independently. We are happy that Dr Yasir Rawjee will now spearhead the API unit and take it to greater heights with his rich experience both in the technical and marketing aspects of the business,” said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
“Glenmark Life Sciences has built strong partnerships across the globe and has a very focused approach to further expand the API business. I am pleased to join the organisation at a time when I believe I am getting an opportunity to contribute meaningfully in scaling up and shaping the next leg of growth for the API unit,” sad Rawjee.