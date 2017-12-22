Wockhardt’s Habil Khorakiwala Unveils – Odyssey of Courage

A unique mentoring programme – School of Courage, was launched during the event
Wockhardt’s Habil Khorakiwala unveiled his autobiography – Odyssey of Courage. The book recounts four different transformation journeys from the time he started his company and survived in the first 10 to 15 years to become an important national pharmaceutical organisation., after liberalisation established global footprints along with research initiatives and now moving forward to introduce novel drug through its Antibiotic Drug Discovery Program. In the process, he has built great leaders in research, business and manufacturing and many of them are contributing to industry’s success.
The book has followed an approach of storytelling which makes it a compelling read. For practitioners of business and management, there are many unique learnings which come out of the lifetime experience in his journey with a great degree of ups and downs.
The event also marked the launch of School of Courage, a mentorship programme conceptualised by Think WhyNot, a 360 degree marketing communications agency and powered by Wockhardt Foundation and Accenture. The programme will entail 12 sessions with Khorakiwala to help build careers and take businesses to the next level.
Commenting on the occasion, Habil Khorakiwala said, “The book chronicles the journey of the Indian pharma industry, Wockhardt and me. It highlights how important it is to dream big and take on challenge after challenge at the various milestones in life.”
“Wockhardt Foundation and Accenture realised that there is an opportunity to build a platform which will pass my learnings and knowledge to a lucky few. This platform is School of Courage,” he added.
The School of Courage is a one-year programme, where a selected number of entrepreneurs and professionals will get a chance to be mentored on their goals and life journeys by a dream team led by Khorakiwala. The programme will need a few hours from Khorakiwala once every month to guide the team. Accenture will be the knowledge partner.
Rishabh Bindlish, Partner & MD, Accenture Strategy, said, “Khorakiwala is a visionary. His astute leadership resulted in Wockhardt emerging as a leading pharmaceutical and biotech conglomerate, driven by research and strategic thinking on a global scale. The book serves as a small peek into how he continued to venture into newer waters and also navigate them. We are happy to partner with Khorakiwala for the School of Courage initiative and hopeful that his learnings will benefit the lucky readers.”