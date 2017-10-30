Wockhardt posts Rs 3.33 crore net loss

Total income stood at Rs 1,076.83 crore as against Rs 1,083.33 crore in the same period a year ago
Wockhardt has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 against a net profit of Rs 17.02 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to BSE today.
Total income stood at Rs 1,076.83 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 1,083.33 crore in the same period a year ago.
In a separate filing, Wockhardt said its board has appointed Zahabiya Khorakiwala as additional director of the company.