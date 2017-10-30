Home / Latest Updates / Wockhardt posts Rs 3.33 crore net loss

Wockhardt posts Rs 3.33 crore net loss

By PTI on October 30, 2017

Total income stood at Rs 1,076.83 crore as against Rs 1,083.33 crore in the same period a year ago

Wockhardt has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 against a net profit of Rs 17.02 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to BSE today.

Total income stood at Rs 1,076.83 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 1,083.33 crore in the same period a year ago.

In a separate filing, Wockhardt said its board has appointed Zahabiya Khorakiwala as additional director of the company.

Please Wait while comments are loading...