Wockhardt bags US FDA approval for antibiotic injection

Oxacillin, a penicillinase-resistant beta-lactam antibiotic, will be launched in the US soon
Wockhardt has received approval from the United States Foods &Drugs Administration (US FDA) for an ANDA for 1gm, 2 gm injections of Oxacillin.
Oxacillin is a penicillinase-resistant beta-lactam antibiotic and is used to treat many different infections caused by penicillinase-resistant Staphylococcal and other bacterial injections such as urinary tract infections, septicemia, wound infection, bacterial meningitis etc.
Wockhardt is expected to launch this product in the US soon. The product is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility based near Milan, Italy.
On the financial front, Wockhardt’s consolidated revenue declined to Rs 891 crore in Q1FY18 on YoY basis. It has reported net loss of Rs 463 crore in Q1FY18 vs net profit of Rs 15.9 crore in Q1FY17.