Wishlist for Budget 2017

Industry stakeholders share their wish list for the pharma industry from the forthcoming budget
‘We are expecting a positive Union budget this year’
The government should give more importance to the homeopathy sector as much as it does to other practices like Ayurveda and Yoga. We expect robust allocation of funds which can be effectively utilised by industry players to establish a strong ecosystem for Homeopathy in India. We are expecting a positive Union budget this year, enabling the healthy co-existence of homeopathy and allopathy as the leading medical systems across the nation.
– Punit Desai, CEO and Co-Founder, Welcome Cure
‘Tangible reforms are necessary in genetic animal breeding policies’
Focusing on the primary sector should be the aim of the government and within the primary sector, it should be agriculture. Improvement in agricultural yields could transform the Indian economy to no bounds. It would automatically bridge the gap between rural and urban India, between the poor and the rich in society. Within agriculture, the animal husbandry sector too could play a role. Tangible reforms are necessary in land transfer and ownership laws, giving incentives towards mechanised farming and in genetic animal breeding policies.
Initiatives like ‘E-Pashudhan Haat’ (an e-market portal for connecting breeders and farmers), ‘Pashudhan Sanjivani’ (An animal wellness programme) and ‘Nakul Swasthya Patra’ (Animal Health Cards) have showcased present government’s vision on rural economy and it will definitely harness good results in near future.
Taking the ‘Make In India’ to next level, the government should now focus on ‘Make in Rural India’ campaign considering our agriculture-based economy.
Legitimising every commercial transaction, strengthening tax collection measures and easing out income tax, coupled with e-banking could supplement the growth drivers.
– Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and MD, Hester Biosciences