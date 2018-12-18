West showcases scientific insights and integrated solutions for injectable drug packaging and delivery at CPhI India / P-MEC India

West Knowledge Centre provides scientific insight and detailed technical information on key areas of expertise
West Pharmaceutical Services, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced the successful conclusion to a week of knowledge-sharing at CPhI India / P-MEC India. Taking place in Delhi, the co-located CPhI India and P-MEC India tradeshows are the largest and most comprehensive pharmaceutical industry events in South Asia. During the meeting, West shared scientific insights and best practices in drug containment and delivery and showcased its Integrated Solutions Programme.
“At West, our top priority is delivering quality products that meet the exact product specifications customers and regulators require and expect,” said Alagu Subramaniam, Managing Director, India, at West. “We have a well-established presence in India and work by the side of generics, biologics and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region and around the world, helping them respond to evolving market demand while meeting increasing quality standards. At CPhI India / P-MEC India we are proud to share our insights into bringing safe, effective drug products to patients quickly and efficiently.”
During the trade show, West highlighted its Integrated Solutions Programme, which provides drug manufacturers with a comprehensive approach to injectable drug containment and delivery system development. The program combines West’s suite of drug packaging and delivery products with its proven expert testing and support services to Simplify the Journey from molecule to patient by reducing development and supply risk, accelerating the path to market, minimising total cost of ownership and improving the patient experience.
West also highlighted the following technologies during CPhI India / P-MEC India:
Additionally, West showcased insights from the Knowledge Centre in its booth at CPhI India / P-MEC India. The West Knowledge Centre provides scientific insight and detailed technical information on key areas of expertise, including technical reports, bulletins and science posters from West’s cross-functional team of scientists, engineers and technical experts, as well as respected industry organisations. It has quickly become a go-to destination for research and development professionals, scientists and other pharmaceutical professionals in India and across the globe seeking data and information on the science behind many of the industry’s top concerns regarding containment and delivery of injectable medicines.