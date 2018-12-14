Home / Latest Updates / West Pharma showcases scientific insights for injectable drug packaging and delivery at CPhI India / P-MEC India

By EP News Bureau on December 14, 2018
The company showcased insights from the Knowledge Center

West Pharmaceutical Services announced the successful conclusion to a week of knowledge-sharing at CPhI India / P-MEC India in Delhi. During the meeting, West shared scientific insights and best practices in drug containment and delivery and showcased its Integrated Solutions Programme.

“At West, our top priority is delivering quality products that meet the exact product specifications customers and regulators require and expect,” said Alagu Subramaniam, MD, India, West. “We have a well-established presence in India and work by the side of generics, biologics and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region and around the world, helping them respond to evolving market demand while meeting increasing quality standards. At CPhI India / P-MEC India we are proud to share our insights into bringing safe, effective drug products to patients quickly and efficiently.”

During the tradeshow, West highlighted its Integrated Solutions Program, which provides drug manufacturers with a comprehensive approach to injectable drug containment and delivery system development. The programme combines West’s suite of drug packaging and delivery products with its proven expert testing and support services to Simplify the Journey from molecule to patient by reducing development and supply risk, accelerating the path to market, minimising total cost of ownership and improving the patient experience.

West also highlighted the following technologies during CPhI India / P-MEC India:

  • AccelTRA component programme—By offering market-leading delivery times and a single next-generation formulation for stoppers, the AccelTRA programme can help generics manufacturers meet increasing quality standards, ensure fast response to market volatility and bring drug products to market quickly.
  • SelfDose patient-controlled injector—An award-winning, off-the-shelf delivery system that is ergonomically designed for optimal patient administration. Extensive human factors studies have been performed with the SelfDose injector, confirming the intuitive design, supporting ease of use, patient safety and acceptance and potentially minimising the need for validation, which can be costly and can affect speed to market.
  • NovaGuard SA Pro safety system—An innovative safety system that helps protect healthcare workers and patients from accidental needlestick injury. The NovaGuard Pro system can be deployed using a single-handed technique and was designed to prevent pre-activation during handling.

Additionally, West showcased insights from the Knowledge Center in its booth at CPhI India / P-MEC India. The West Knowledge Center provides scientific insight and detailed technical information on key areas of expertise, including technical reports, bulletins and science posters from West’s cross-functional team of scientists, engineers and technical experts, as well as respected industry organisations.

 

 