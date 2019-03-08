West Pharma opens new digital technology centre in Bengaluru

The centre will enhance customer engagement through digital marketing, digital manufacturing and automations to accelerate internal and external business processes
West Pharmaceutical Services has officially opened the company’s new Digital Technology Center (DTC) in Bengaluru, a regional hub of digital and technology talent. This state-of-the-art business space will serve as a global centre of excellence for the company’s Digital and Transformation (D&T) team, alongside teams based in Exton, Pennsylvania and Eschweiler, Germany.
“Our team at West appreciates and understands the important role that technology plays in our business, and the tremendous opportunity it has to enhance the way in which we operate, both externally and internally,” said Silji Abraham, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, West.
“This DTC will allow our team to create compelling digital experiences for our global customer base across hemispheres, source talent from India’s fast-growing technology industry and bring forward the latest digital advancements to create insights and value for our customers and team members – ultimately delivering better business results.”
The DTC is an important part of West’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer engagement through digital marketing, digital manufacturing and automations to accelerate internal and external business processes. Last year, West launched its online Knowledge Center, which provides scientific insight and detailed technical information in the form of scientific reports, bulletins, presentations and literature from our skilled team of professionals. Earlier this year, West also launched its e-commerce platform, a one-stop solution for small quantity containment and delivery products and services from West, designed to improve access to its high-quality product offerings.
The DTC spans 17,000 square feet in the heart of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) technology district. The company is currently recruiting for technology professionals in various domains such as network security, cloud architecture, ERP and applications development. These teams will work globally to support the company’s efforts in e-Commerce, digital marketing, the SAP S/4 HANA (ERP) Cloud business suite roll-out, digital manufacturing, and product development, including embedded solutions such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and smart devices.