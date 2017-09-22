Werum IT Solutions and Sarla Technologies hosts 2nd Manufacturing Excellence Day in India

To encourage ideas, discussions and engagements in the area of manufacturing technology development and MES
The Manufacturing Excellence Day was held under the visionary topic of “Empowering Today. Shaping the Future.” to encourage ideas, discussions and engagements in the area of manufacturing technology development and MES. As a leading forum of IT specialists from across the Indian life sciences industry, both global and local experts discussed the role that MES will play in the plant of the future and how Werum IT Solutions is empowering Pharma 4.0.
The symposium comprised speaker keynotes, interactive Q&A sessions and time for networking and discussions with the audience. The Manufacturing Excellence Day in India offered a unique opportunity to gain insights into the topics which will shape the manufacturing IT landscape, such as the latest compliance requirements, guidance from industry leaders, insights into companies on the cutting edge and findings from local customers who shared their experience of implementing MES and what it takes to be successful.
The keynote speakers and panel discussion members for the event included: Vilas Dholye (Senior Pharma Industry Advisor), Hanns E. Erle, PhD (Senior Advisor to the Pharma Industry and ex-EVP Operations, Merck Serono), Atanu Roy (Senior Vice President (CIO), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Bikash Chatterjee (President and CSO, Pharmatech Associates), Prabhakaran Nair (Senior Vice President & Head – Manufacturing (Formulation), Global Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.), Niju Vijayan (Director, Frost & Sullivan, MENASA), Anil Kumar Kartha (Manufacturing Site Head, Cipla) and Lars Hornung (Senior Director Global Sales, Werum IT Solutions GmbH). The panel discussion was held as an interactive session which allowed participants to post and vote on questions electronically and the experts provided their feedback and guidance on how to realize Pharma 4.0.
The Manufacturing Excellence Day India was jointly hosted by Werum IT Solutions, the world’s leading supplier of MES and manufacturing IT solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and Sarla Technologies, the leading engineering services and solutions provider for industrial automation and plant engineering. We would like to thank all participants and speakers and we are really looking forward to the next Manufacturing Excellence Days for India and Asia in 2018.