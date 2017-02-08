Vyome Biosciences announces phase 1 study results of VB-1953

VB-1953 is a topically administered gel designed to treat patients with moderate to severe acne
Vyome Biosciences, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for treating skin diseases caused by resistant microbes, announced top-line data from its phase 1 clinical trial evaluating VB-1953. It is a topically administered gel designed to treat patients with moderate to severe acne.
Trial patients received VB 1953 twice daily for a treatment period of 14 days following a required screening period. The clinical study was conducted in San Diego.VB-1953 exhibited a dermal safety signal, was generally well tolerated and showed the potential to treat moderate to severe acne.
According to a preliminary analysis of the data from 12 patients, VB-1953 met its primary endpoint relative to pharmacokinetics, achieving plasma concentration less than 1 ng/ml and dermal tolerability. Also, in addition to demonstrating safety in this 12-patient study, treatment with VB-1953 resulted in a reduction of inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions and in IGA scores, compared to baseline, suggested a potential efficacy signal in these moderate to severe acne patients.