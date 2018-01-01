VES College of Pharmacy to organise symposium

The symposium on ‘Current trends in Herbal Drug Discovery and Ethnopharmacology’ will be held in Mumbai
VES College of Pharmacy will organise a two-day national symposium and poster presentation on ‘Current trends in Herbal Drug Discovery and Ethnopharmacology’ on February 23 and 24, 2018 at VES College of Pharmacy, Mumbai.
The symposium will be followed by poster competition. It will be attended by research students, academicians and research scientists working in the concerned areas of research. Speakers taking part in the event are Dr Pulok Mukerjee, Director, School of Natural Product and Studies, Jadavpur University and Associate Editor, Journal of Ethnopharmacology, who will talk on ‘Validation of medicinal plants: Farm to Pharma’; Dr CK Kokate, Vice Chancellor, KLE University, Belgaum, will give a lecture on ‘Herbal drug development and Formulation strategies’, Dr AKS Rawat, Former Scientist F&Head, Pharmacognosy & Ethnopharmacology Division, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, will speak on ‘Traditional Drugs: Opportunities for development of novel phytopharmaceuticals for global positioning and role of quality in herbal drugs/ formulations,’ Professor Dr Syed Ziaur Rahman, Department of Pharmacology & Deputy Medical Superintendent, National Secretary, Society of Pharmacovigilance, India will talk on ‘Pharmacovigiliance of traditional medicine – Need and Importance’ and Dr SJ Surana, Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacognosy, Principal, RC Patel College of Pharmaceutical and Educational Research, will speak on ‘Current Trends and Use of Herbal Cosmetics.’