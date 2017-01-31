VAV Life Sciences launches India’s first phospholipid manufacturing plant

The first phase of the plant is spread across 30,000 sq.ft. with EU cGMP standard facilities
VAV Life Sciences has inaugurated its cGMP compliant phospholipid manufacturing plant in Mirjole, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The plant is set up in India considering the emerging healthcare applications of lecithins & phospholipids in functional foods, nutritional supplements, novel pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. With the plant, the company will mark products manufactured at the factory with a ‘Made in India’ label and will export 80 per cent of them to North America, Europe, Asia and RoW region. The existing brands manufactured include LECIVA, LIPOVA, OLEOVA.
The first phase of the plant is spread across 30,000 sq.ft. with EU cGMP standard facilities. The facility allows the production of its all-natural higher grade of phospholipids ingredient in accordance with the global industry standards.
Through the plant, VAV Life Sciences will be building distinct production lines for refined soya, egg and synthetic phospholipids. Ratnagiri location was the first choice to set up this plant due to its excellent infrastructure facilities, conducive business environment, suitable weather conditions and quality trained manpower.
The plant was inaugurated in Ratnagiri by Ravindra Waikar, Maharashtra’s minister of state for Housing, Higher & Technical Education and guardian minister of Ratnagiri.