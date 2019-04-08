Vanta Bioscience signs Rs 29 crores deal with Emcure Pharmaceuticals

To provide services through its step-down subsidiary ‘Vayam Research Solutions’
Vanta Bioscience has announced that its step-down subsidiary ‘Vayam Research Solutions’ has entered into a non-exclusive CRO Service Agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Pune, for providing services of Bio-Analytical and Bio-Equivalence services to the Company for a period of three years from 2019 to 2022. The development was shared with BSE – the designated Stock Exchange.
The CRO Service Agreement provides for a minimum revenue assurance between Rs 7-9 crores for the financial year 2019-2020 and Rs 20 crores for financial year 2020-2021.
Speaking on the development, Dopesh Raja Mulakala, MD, Vanta Bioscience, said, “This deal broadens our horizon. With a steady and assured revenue, we are further encouraged to shorten the timeframe for dominating the category. We now have state-of-the-art facility and world-class expertise to offer services as per global standards. We are confident that we will deliver impeccable results and add continuously value to their business. It is a matter of pride to be associated with an established company like Emcure Pharmaceuticals.”
According to the official spokesperson of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, service-efficiency, confidentiality and belief in team in-charge of execution are important factors for selecting the service providers for carrying out our bio-analytical and bio-equivalence studies and we believe that Vayam has the capabilities.