Vanrx Pharmasystems to exhibit Microcell Vial Filler at CPhI/ P-MEC India 2017

Vanrx Pharmasystems, manufacturer of advanced sterile filling solutions for the pharma industry, will launch its Microcell Vial Filling system into the Indian market at CPhI/ P-MEC India 2017.
Vanrx will be exhibiting in Hall 7A, Stand R27, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from November 28-30, 2017. Visitors to the Vanrx stand can see Vanrx Aseptic Filling Workcells in operation through the company’s innovative virtual reality experience. Viewers go inside a Workcell as robots perform the work of filling and closing nested, pre-sterilised vials.
Supporting Vanrx at the event is its exclusive distributor in India, Shreedhar Instruments (Hall 7A, Stand R38). In June 2017, the two companies announced a commercial partnership in which Vanrx workcells will be sold and serviced in India by the Vadodara-based company.
“Vanrx believes that our systems can help Indian companies produce complex sterile injectables at world-class quality levels for export markets. Gloveless robotic isolators for aseptic filling provide international regulatory compliance,” says Chris Procyshyn, CEO,Vanrx.
This year’s edition of CPhI/ P-MEC India marks the introduction of the Microcell Vial Filler to the Indian market. The Microcell is focussed on clinical trial production and development of sterile injectable biopharmaceuticals. The machine is ideal for developing new drug products or producing supplies for early stage trials. The Microcell provides a cost effective and simple path for companies to add small-scale vial filling capacity, and replace manual filling operations.
Gloveless robotic isolators for aseptic filling provide the flexibility to react to today’s changing pharma market demands, including the ability to produce multiple formats. Pharma companies combining the higher capacity Vanrx SA25 Aseptic Filling Workcell with the Microcell create a scalable production platform from early clinical trials through commercial production for drug products in vials, syringes and cartridges.