Uttar Pradesh to open six pharma parks

Receives investment commitment of ₹ 50-60 billion
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open six pharma parks across the state and has received an investment commitment of about ₹ 50-60 billion from domestic and multinational pharma companies, a senior minister said recently.
The government is in talks with several multinational companies like Mylan, GE, Pfizer and Sanofi along with domestic players for setting up pharma units in the state, Uttar Pradesh health minister Sidharth Nath Singh said.
“Uttar Pradesh is already a major centre having 30 per cent of manufacturing and exports of pharmaceuticals in the country. We had announced new pharma policy three months back and have already received an investment commitment of about Rs 50-60, of which we hope that several will materialise soon,” Singh said.
