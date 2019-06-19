US FDA for voluntary action by Cadila Healthcare on Ahmedabad SEZ facility

The plant has received an establishment inspection report (EIR). The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is VAI, it added
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare announced that it has received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator with voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification for its Ahmedabad SEZ facility.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection of the company’s formulations manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad from March 25 to April 3, 2019, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.
The plant has received an establishment inspection report (EIR). The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is VAI, it added.
As per the US FDA, VAI means that though “objectionable conditions or practices were found, the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action”.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 244.65 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 0.26 per cent from its previous close.