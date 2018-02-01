Union Budget 2018 Reactions

The Union Budget 2018 evokes mixed reviews from the pharmaceuticals industry
“We see the move towards the massive health care coverage proposed in the National Healthcare Programme as a big boost to the Pharma industry.”
– Sujay Shetty, Partner & Leader – Life Sciences, PwC India
Biotech industry’s expectations for dedicated research funds in the area of biosimilars development and regulatory ecosystem remains unattended. India definitely requires financial focus to ramp up this area and craft out its position in the world healthcare scene.
– Debayan Ghosh, Founder & President, Epygen Biotech