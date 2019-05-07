Home / Latest Updates / Unichem Labs gets USFDA tentative nod for allergic rhinitis drug

Unichem Labs gets USFDA tentative nod for allergic rhinitis drug

By PTI on May 7, 2019
fda approved stamp. sign. seal

The company got the US health regulator’s nod for its Cetirizine Hydrochloride and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride extended-release tablets

Unichem Laboratories has received tentative approval from the USFDA for its generic copy of, Johnson & Johnson Consumer’s Zyrtec-D 12 Hour, used for treating allergic rhinitis.

The tentative nod by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the company’s Cetirizine Hydrochloride and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, 5 mg/120 mg, Unichem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing. The over the counter product is also indicated as a nasal decongestant.

The product will be commercialised from Unichem’s Goa plant on receipt of the final approval, the company disclosed.