Unichem and Optimus enter into a strategic tie-up

Unichem Laboratories Limited (‘Unichem’) recently announced that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire 20 per cent equity stake in the API and intermediate business of Hyderabad based Optimus group (‘Optimus’).
The transaction will give Unichem access to Optimus’ US FDA approved API manufacturing facilities, and at the same time, Optimus will gain from the extensive knowledge base and industry best practices of Unichem, making the deal a win-win for both Unichem and Optimus.
Trans-Continental Capital Advisors Private Limited (‘TCCA’) and Genesis Management Consultancy Services (‘GMCS’) acted as financial advisors to the transaction. TCCA, a Mumbai based advisory firm has recently acted as an advisor in the INR 500 crores worth acquisition of Kimplas Piping Systems by Germany’s Norma group.