UIPS research scholar granted commonwealth scholarship for UK

The grant will help to carry out interdisciplinary Indo-British collaborative research in domain of novel nanostructured drug delivery
Ripandeep Kaur, currently working as a Research Fellow at National UGC Centre of Excellence in NanoBioMedical Applications, Panjab University, has been selected for the highly prestigious “Commonwealth Split-Site Scholarship-2018”, fully funded to carry out interdisciplinary Indo-British collaborative research in domain of novel nanostructured drug delivery. Selection of award was recently conveyed through an official communiqué from the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission, UK.
Kaur has been pursuing her doctoral research work in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences under the direct supervision of Dr Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, Coordinator, UGC Centre of Excellence in NanoBioMedical Applications, and Professor (UIPS), and Dr O P Katare, Professor (UIPS), on a topic “QbD-Driven Systematic Development of Nanostructured Drug Delivery Systems of Antimalarial Drugs with Improved Biopharmaceutical Attributes”. She will extend her work on nanostructured delivery of antimalarial drugs and their extensive characterisation using molecular and biological approaches under the supervision of Professor Niroshini Nirmalan at the University of Salford, Manchester, UK.
The highly prestigious award includes to-and-fro international travel expenditure to UK, tuition fees at the University, living allowance for one year, research contingencies, study travel grant within UK or overseas, all accounting for approx. Euro 40,000.
This is highly pertinent to add that Kanika Thakur and Ranjot Kaur, working under the tutelage of Professor Bhoop and Professor Katare at UIPS, were also awarded with the Commonwealth Split-Site Scholarships a few months back in 2017, and have already been working in UK at the University of Nottingham and University of Central Lancashire, respectively, in the domain of Pharmaceutical Sciences.