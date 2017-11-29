UBM India organises summit on women entrepreneurs

‘Women in Pharma: Aspire, Lead, Inspire’ celebrates the significant contribution of women in pharma industry and share their inspiring stories, experiences and knowledge
The 2nd edition of India Pharma Week, a UBM India initiative, organised an event entitled ‘Women in Pharma : Aspire, Lead, Inspire’. The event saw a congregation of some of the most sought-after women leaders in senior-management levels, entrepreneurs, and mentors from the pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical industry to celebrate the significant contribution of women in this industry and share their inspiring stories, experiences and knowledge.
Some of the best-in-class professionals of the industry who were a part of the by-invitation only interaction included Sindhushree Khullar, former CEO, NITI Aayog, Former Secretary-Planning Commission, Government of India; Savindu Kudrigikar, Business Head (South Asia), Pharma, Food and Medical, Dow Chemical International; Aparna Thomas, Senior Director – Communications & CSR (India & South Asia), Sanofi; Deepshikha Mukerji, Regional Human Resources Director, Established Pharmaceuticals, Abbott; Pratima Reddy, Director – R&D Portfolio, Governance and Strategy Merck Consumer Health (CH), Merck; Rajiv Oza, HRBL – Global Manufacturing & Supply (GMS), South Asia, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals; Dr Sofia Mumtaz, President-Portfolio and Legal, Lupin; Ameera Shah, Promoter and MD, Metropolis Healthcare and Kanchana TK, Director General, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, along with an inspirational talk by Vasu Primlani, Corporate trainer and stand-up comedian.