UBM India announces CPhI’s 5th Annual Pharma Project Management Conference

The conference will be held in Mumbai on March 16-17, 2017
CPhI Conferences, a division of UBM India, has announced the 5th Annual Pharma Project Management slated for March 16 – 17, 2017 in Mumbai. The conference is focussed on ensuring successful delivery of projects by monitoring risks, cost and time through a unique conference – workshop model.
The conference will focus on various critical challenges faced by the project managers in the pharma industry. The event is uniquely placed to deliver a networking platform bringing together a wealth of knowledge and experience from across the globe. It will also have case study discussions on the practical aspects of handling projects for better execution and timely delivery of projects which will be followed by Q&A sessions.
This year, the conference keynote will feature Sanjay Bhanushali, International Business, Cipla, who will discuss how pharma project management is different compared to project management in other industries.
Miroslaw Dabrowski, Independent Agile Transformational Coach & Trainer; Cynthia Shafer, Associate Director – Project Management, Novartis; Sangbreeta Moitra, Corporate Speaker and Storyteller, Find The Speaker Within; Subbu Parameswaran, CEO, Learning Curve Life Skills Foundation; Bishnu Mohanty, Head – Global Project Management, Alkem Lab; Rajaram Iyer, Vice President, Mankind Pharma; Shibasish Pramanik, Head of I&D India, Abbott; Abhishek Gupta, Director & Head – RDI, AstraZeneca; Ramakrishna Kasichainula, Associate Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories amongst others will be a part of the two-day conference.