UBM India announces CPhI’s 5th Annual Pharma Project Management Conference

CPhI Conferences, a division of UBM India which hosts a number of pharma conferences, has announced the 5th Annual Pharma Project Management Conference slated for 16-17 March, 2017 at The Westin, Mumbai. The conference is focussed on ensuring successful delivery of projects by monitoring risks, cost and time through a workshop model.
The conference will focus on various critical challenges faced by the project managers in the pharmaceutical industry. Reportedly, the event will serve as a networking platform, bringing together a wealth of knowledge and experience from across the globe. It will also have case study discussions on the practical aspects of handling projects for better execution and timely delivery of projects which will be followed by Q & A sessions.
This year, the conference keynote will feature Sanjay Bhanushali, International Business, Cipla, who will extensively discuss how pharma project management is different compared to project management in other industries.
Eminent speakers like Cynthia Shafer, Associate Director – Project Management, Novartis; Sangbreeta Moitra, Corporate Speaker & Storyteller, Find The Speaker Within; Subbu Parameswaran, CEO, Learning Curve Life Skills Foundation; Bishnu Mohanty, Head – Global Project Management, Alkem Lab; Rajaram Iyer, VP, Mankind Pharma; Shibasish Pramanik, Head of I&D India, Abbott; Abhishek Gupta, Director & Head – RDI, AstraZeneca, amongst others will be a part of the two-day conference.
Speaking on the announcement of the 5th Annual Pharma Project Management Conference, Yogesh Mudras, MD, UBM India said, “Effective pharma project management is a critical need for the complex processes involved in drug and device development. With increasing pressures to complete the development of drugs and medical devices in ever shorter timescales, the use of project management can provide essential tools and techniques to achieve this. The Pharma Project Management Conference will throw a spotlight on the diverse facets and challenges of project management with interactive sessions and case study discussions. This congregation will also facilitate the industry to generate exposure and enter untapped markets.”