Two-day Yoga Mahotsava launched by Ministry of AYUSH

Yoga Mahotsav-2019, organised by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ministry of AYUSH, was inaugurated by Rajeev Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, Rajeev Kumar at New Delhi. The two-day event, a curtain raiser International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2019, aims at spreading awareness among the masses on IDY. Two applications ‘Yoga Locator’ and ‘Bhuvan App’ were also launched at the event.
Kumar, addressing of huge gathering of yoga students and professionals, emphasized on popularizing the yogic culture through the medium of social media. He also mentioned his proposal of National Council of Integrated Medicine which will further promote Indian natural and traditional medicine culture.
The Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH Shripad Naik presided the Inaugural session. He credited International Yoga Day as the biggest mass movement for health and wellness. Naik said that natural and traditional medicine system is flourishing not only in India but across the globe. He further assured that Ministry of AYUSH is committed towards the research and development of yoga, Ayurveda and other natural and traditional medicinal systems.
The inauguration also witnessed the launch of two applications, ‘Yoga Locator’, which is specially designed for IDY to record and show yoga events across the world and ‘Bhuvan App’, which has been designed in collaboration with ISRO. It will provide geo-time location and documentation. ‘Yoga for heart’ was chosen as the theme for IDY 2019.