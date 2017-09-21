Turacoz Healthcare Solutions, Acceliant partner to provide pharma tools

Tie up to present complete spectrum of end-to-end solutions and services to clients
Acceliant,a provider of e-clinical data management solutions, has partnered with Turacoz, a medical communications company that provides customised, cost-effective solutions to healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.
Turacoz will leverage its association with Acceliant to strengthen its technological capabilities in PMS, registry, observational and real-world evidence studies globally. The expanded use of Acceliant will also help Turacoz to extend a seamless product experience to its clients. Meanwhile, Acceliant now has a complete spectrum of end-to-end solutions and services (ranging from medical writing, clinical operations, data management, pharmacovigilance and publications) for late phase studies through this alliance.
Turacoz Healthcare Solutions serves as a knowledge partner for pharma professionals, physicians, healthcare providers and patients/consumers providing Medical Evidence Research Support (MERS) for correct, complete and concise medical communication to improve patient outcomes. The core service spectrum includes publication and congress support; regulatory support; medico-marketing support (print and digital marketing solutions); medical conferences and advisory board support; real-world evidence solutions; and pharmacovigilance support. Acceliant provides real-time, integrated clinical trial solutions for life sciences, CROs and pharma tools and expertise to take intelligent and smarter decisions. Its eClinical Suite allows users to build studies, design electronic case report forms (eCRFs), capture data through multiple sources, capture data directly from patients, and manage other clinical data management functions.