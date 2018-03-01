Troikaa bags recognition from Govt of India

Wins India Pharma Innovation of The Year Award
Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, recently conferred India Pharma Innovation of The Year Award to Troikaa Pharmaceuticals. The award was given in recognition to company’s achievement towards patented innovation in the field of novel drugs delivery systems.
On behalf of Troikaa Pharma, the award was received by Dr Ketan R Patel, CMD, by the hands of Ananth Kumar, Minister (Chemicals & Fertilizers), Government of India, during the Inaugural Session of India Pharma Exhibition 2018, held in Bengaluru.