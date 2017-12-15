Home / Latest Updates / Torrent Pharma raises Rs 1,000 crs via NCDs

By PTI on December 15, 2017

The company has issued non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 1,000 crore on December 14, 2017

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. It, however, did not disclose what it proposes to do with the money raised. The company has issued non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 1,000 crore on December 14, 2017, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

The tenure of allotment is eight years and the date of maturity is December 12, 2025, it added.

The NCDs have been listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange, it said.

