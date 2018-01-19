Torrent Pharma acquires Bio-Pharm

The company plans further investments to expand the Bio-Pharm facilities
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced the acquisition of Bio-Pharm, a generic pharmaceuticals and OTC Company, based in Levittown Pennsylvania, USA.
Established in 1992, Bio-Pharm has a proven track record in the research & development and manufacturing of oral solutions, suspensions and suppositories. Its 75,000 sq. ft US FDA registered facility has manufacturing capabilities for controlled substances which can be manufactured in US only as per Government guidelines (DEA Schedule 11-V). To date, Bio-Pharm has 10 approved AND As, 10 AND As under review at the FDA for itself and it’s partners and has an additional 17 products under development.
Torrent plans further investments to expand the Bio-Pharm facilities including R&D capabilities and will increase the number of product filings from BPI. This acquisition is an important step for increasing Torrent’s presence in the United States, is consistent with our strategy of dosage form diversification, and provides us with new capabilities including manufacturing and R&D presence in the USA, says Torrent Pharma in its BSE filing.