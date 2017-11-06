Torrent Pharma gets green nod for Rs 300 crore project

The Union Environment Ministry issued the environment clearance certificate for the proposed project saying that the approval has been given with certain riders
The Centre gave green nod to Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ proposal to establish a bulk drug manufacturing unit in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 300 crore, as per an official document.
The Ahmedabad-based firm’s unit will cover 57,737 sq mt area in Kalol taluk. It would have a production capacity of 21,415 tonnes per annum.
The project is estimated to cost about Rs 300 crore and is expected to provide employment to 100 persons, as per the document.
The ministry has asked the company to take necessary permissions from the state pollution control board, ensure zero liquid discharge and take waste minimisation measures.
The company has been asked to plant 25,000 trees per year for next five years. It has also been told to ensure storage of raw materials does not exceed three days at any point of time, it added.
Torrent Pharma has strong presence in cardiovascular, dialectology, pain management, gastro-intestinal segments, dermatology, among other healthcare products.