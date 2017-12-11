Torrent, Novo Nordisk India expand insulin manufacturing facility at Indrad

Through the partnership, both the companies will continue to ensure the provision of cost-effective yet high-quality medication
Novo Nordisk India and Torrent Pharmaceuticals took their partnership to the next level with the inauguration of the extended insulin manufacturing facility at the latter’s Indrad factory in Ahmedabad today.
The facility was inaugurated by His Excellency Peter Taksøe-Jensen, Ambassador to India, Embassy of Denmark, Jinesh Shah, Executive Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Frederik Kier, Senior VP, Region AAMEO, Novo Nordisk and Melvin D’souza, MD, Novo Nordisk India.
“With the expansion of the facility at Indrad, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring the provision of affordable, quality insulin for people with diabetes. At Novo Nordisk, we are committed to addressing the growing diabetes burden by working with like minded stakeholders to change diabetes,” said Frederik Kier, Senior VP, Region AAMEO, Novo Nordisk.
Melvin D’souza, MD, Novo Nordisk India, said, “The growth of diabetes in India is alarming and people with diabetes have a right to access affordable, quality medication. Through this partnership, we will continue to ensure the provision of cost-effective yet high-quality medication.”
Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Novo Nordisk are marking 25 years of partnership in India. The journey started in 1992 with the manufacture and launch of insulin in 40 IU vials. In 2009, an integrated manufacturing and vial packaging plant was inaugurated.
Jinesh Shah, Executive Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said, “As we embark on a new growth path at Torrent, we look forward to working more collaboratively with Novo Nordisk to ensure the diabetes challenge in India is addressed effectively.”
Congratulating Torrent and Novo Nordisk, His Excellency Peter Taksøe-Jensen, Ambassador to India, Embassy of Denmark said, “It’s a proud moment for Indo-Danish collaboration as Torrent and Novo Nordisk mark 25 years of partnership. Denmark is committed to supporting the Indian Government’s Make in India initiative and this new expanded facility is a reflection of the support.”