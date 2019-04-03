Thermo Fisher Scientific partners with FSSAI

Opens advanced food safety solution centre at Ghaziabad, UP
Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leader in serving science, in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), announced the opening of an advanced, sophisticated food safety solution centre at Ghaziabad, UP.
The collaboration was announced during the Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC) – India chapter conference between Thermo Fisher Scientific and FSSAI. The solution centre is equipped with advanced analytical solutions that will overcome a wide range of challenges presently faced by food safety scientists in the routine analysis of food for quality, safety and authenticity.
The Food Safety Solution Centre will also host workshops and seminars in collaboration with global regulatory bodies, experts and key opinion leaders from the industry to provide insights into recent regulations and explore the latest developments and innovations to address key challenges.
“The objective of Thermo Fisher’s partnership with FSSAI is to enable closer cooperation among scientists working in the field of food safety and to bring world class food testing capabilities in India. As the world leader in serving science, this Center will have significant contribution to provide access to safe and quality food supplies to make a healthier, cleaner and safer world,” said Amit Chopra, MD, India and Middle East, Thermo Fisher Scientific.
“With the new centre opening in India, Thermo Fisher is demonstrating its commitment to helping scientists push research and technology to the next level in the food and beverage industry. In addition to the other sites, we’ve recently opened across the globe, this Centre will allow us to collaborate with organisations, regulatory bodies and experts in each region to work together and develop workflows that will make the world healthier, cleaner and safer,” said Mitch Kennedy, President, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher.
The Centre is equipped with the latest innovations in liquid, gas and ion chromatography, mass spectrometry and trace element analysis. The workflows developed, along with the support and training provided by Food Safety Solution Centre, will enable scientists to reach new levels of productivity and provide access to overcome unique and emerging analytical challenges.