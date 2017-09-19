Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Freezers earn US EPA energy star rating

Thermo Scientific TSX Series ultra-low temperature freezers is designed to reduce energy consumption while ensuring sample protection.
Thermo Fisher Scientific has expanded line of cold-storage products to help laboratories meet their goals for both productivity and sustainability. The company recently earned the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) energy star certification for its Thermo Scientific TSX Series ultra-low temperature freezers, which is designed to reduce energy consumption while ensuring sample protection.
Laboratories are under increasing pressure to decrease their energy consumption to meet strict emission targets and lower utility bills. Finding ultra-low temperature cold storage equipment that can help reduce environmental footprint and is equipped with features to maintain sample storage conditions can be challenging. Now, researchers can choose from the wide range of energy star certified ultra-low freezers from Thermo Fisher Scientific, including the Thermo Scientific TSX, Forma 89,000, Revco RLE, TLE and the HERAfreeze HLE Series.
“It’s our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, beginning with the equipment they use in their lab,” said Eric Roman, president, laboratory products, at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “As leaders in innovation, our responsibility is to arm them with sustainable equipment that will allow research goals to be met while promoting environmentally friendly approaches. We are thrilled to receive the energy star mark for our ultra-low cold storage solutions and are proud to offer continued support for this important programme.”
A joint initiative of the US EPA and the US Department of Energy, the energy star programme recognizes energy-efficient products, homes and buildings to enable consumers, businesses and industry to make smart, sustainable choices. In December 2016, the programme was expanded to include standards for laboratory equipment used for the cold storage of non-volatile reagents and biological specimens. Since its inception in 1992, the energy star programme has facilitated savings of $ 362 billion on utility bills and a reduction in greenhouse gases by 2.5 billion tons.
The newly certified ultra-low freezers will join the Thermo Scientific TSX series high-performance refrigerators, which were the first laboratory-grade refrigerators to receive the energy star mark earlier this year. To reduce energy consumption, the certified freezers incorporate features such as the unique V-drive technology that continually detects and adapts to user patterns to provide temperature uniformity throughout, fast door opening recovery and lower heat emissions to reduce HVAC costs. In addition, the refrigerants used in the freezers have been approved by the EPA’s Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) programme, which evaluates substitutes for ozone-depleting substances to reduce overall risk to human health and the environment.