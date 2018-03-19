MSCDA Collaborates with Medipta Solutions

Medipta – India’s first 360 degree IT platform for all healthcare services pan India launched officially
The Maharashtra State Chemists & Druggists Association (MSCDA) and Medipta a medical services aggregator has collaborated to promote the development of pharma sector.
Minister of State Food & Drug Administration, Madan Yerawar has officially launched Medipta in Mumbai today. Jagannath Shinde, President, MSCDA was present during the moment and announced Medipta as a technology partner for all Chemists and Druggists around Maharashtra. While addressing media he said, “MSCDA intends to channelise the entire pharma logistics into organized manner which will minimize wastage, optimize operating cost and working capital. In collaboration with Medipta all chemists and druggists will become as organised force to strengthen present pharmacy retail chain. Through Medipta they will get opportunity to increase business by connecting people in the same field.” Online drug supply system is a major threat to all retailers, distributors and all allied medical services. Medipta will be aggregating all retailers to reach patients in 20 minutes over digital prescription and delivery management software, he added.
Through this collaboration, not only Stockists can supply medicines to chemists as per necessity, but Chemists/ Pharmacists can also supply medicines to patients, doctors & maintain records of prescription. Chemists and Druggists can get advantage of stock inventory information on this app. Chemists can get reminder if medicines not delivered to patients on time. One app for 16 entities covering over 150 features in just 15mb space makes Medipta innovative.
Rahul Bojalwar, Founder and CEO of Medipta says, “Medipta Solutionsis a health care hub where anyone can come for e- health services. It’s the only app in India which connects every entity on one platform. It is connecting people with health experts to live a healthy life. By creating and perfecting a comprehensive healthcare platform we are setting up a new era in Healthcare. One important aspect of this app is its absolutely free for patients, doctors, ambulance and blood bank.’’