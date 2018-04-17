JIPMER to host CONNAISSANCE 2018 in Puducherry

Over 1,300 delegates are expected to take part in the conference.
The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will hold the 2nd international undergraduate medical students conference in Puducherry from April 20 to 22 to ‘promote research and showcase academic brilliance.’ Over 1,300 delegates from within and outside the country are expected to take part in the conference ‘CONNAISSANCE 2018.’
The meet aims to promote research activities and showcasing academic brilliance among undergraduate medical students of the country and abroad, it said. Students from the country would have interaction and exchange ideas with the foreign delegates, the release said. Participants would also have a hands-on experience in different fields such as ‘basic life support, safe delivery of baby, surgical skill, radio diagnostics, writing of scientific papers, research methodology and yoga.’