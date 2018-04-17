ISPE releases new publication

The guide aims to offer a consistent interpretation of the latest FDA and EMA guidance.
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the release of their latest Guide, ISPE Baseline Guide: Sterile Product Manufacturing Facilities (Third Edition). This publication provides guidance on engineering facets of designing new sterile products manufacturing facilities and modifications of existing facilities.
“Understanding regulatory compliance is a challenging feat, one that can impact technological advancement and increase operational costs,” said John Bournas, CEO and President, ISPE. “This guide aims to offer a consistent interpretation of the latest FDA and EMA guidance, while allowing a flexible and innovative approach to facility design.”
The ISPE Baseline Guide: Sterile Product Manufacturing Facilities (Third Edition) focusses on best practices for an approach that is effective, cost-efficient, and in compliance with the latest FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) guidance. The guide is based on key principles, including:
Updates to this new edition include: