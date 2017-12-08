The Himalaya Drug Company creates awareness on piles

Organises screening camps across 68 cities in India
The Himalaya Drug Company recently organised screening camps to raise awareness about piles on account of World Piles Day. The screening camps were held in 68 cities across India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi.
Himalaya organised the free screening camps in medical colleges to make people aware of the symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for the disorder. More than 50 per cent of men and women aged over 50 years develop haemorrhoid symptoms. A few common symptoms include pain, itching, discomfort, and bleeding. Sometimes, piles can be asymptomatic in nature too. Fortunately, many effective options are available to treat haemorrhoids.
Speaking on the preventive measures, Dr D Palaniyamma, Medical Advisor, The Himalaya Drug Company, shares, “Today’s stressful life has increased the occurrence of piles. Long working hours have contributed to a rise in strain and chronic constipation problems. The first step in preventing and managing piles is to consume a diet rich in high-fibre foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains, or bran-based breakfast cereals, etc. Keeping the body well-hydrated is essential to avoid repeated bouts of constipation, which is the initial trigger for piles. On an average, the body needs three litres of water every day. Stools can be regularised by consuming sufficient water and staying away from caffeine, spicy foods, and processed foods. An hour of exercise on a daily basis can regularise bowel movements and help prevent piles in the long run.”
Several treatment options are available to make the symptoms more manageable for an individual with piles. Dr Palaniyamma advises, “It is best to use herbal medicines which hardly have any side effects. Choose products enriched with Lajjalu, Zergul, Aragvadha, and Bhringaraja, which have haemostatic, wound-healing, stool-softening, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties that are beneficial in treating bleeding piles.”