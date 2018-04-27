CSIR bags National IP Award 2018

They were awarded in the category ‘Top R&D Institution/ Organization for Patents and Commercialization’
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is awarded the National Intellectual Property (IP) Award 2018 in the category ‘Top R&D Institution/ Organization for Patents and Commercialization’. Dr Girish Sahni, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR recently received the award at the hands of Suresh Prabhu, Minister, Commerce and Industry, Government of India, at a function organised by the Indian Intellectual Property Office and Confederation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (CII) in New Delhi, to celebrate the World IP Day.
The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is a contemporary R&D organisation. It has been ranked 9th in the world amongst the 1,207 government institutions, with an overall global ranking of 75 in the world, covering 5,250 institutions. Pioneer of India’s intellectual property movement, CSIR today is strengthening its patent portfolio to carve out global niches in select technology domains.
CSIR Laboratories have been developing and providing technology focused at the unmet need and the cutting edge knowledge base and human resource on the other, for socio-economic development in the Country. The CSIR S&T domains range from environment to health and drinking water, from food, housing, energy to specialty chemicals and petrochemicals, glass & ceramics to mining, metals & minerals, medicinal plants, leather to machinery, instrumentation and strategic sectors including aerospace.