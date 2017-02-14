The Authentication Forum 2017 kickstarts in New Delhi

HOLOSTIK launches revolutionary anti-counterfeit product ‘Lenticular’ to fight from fake currency at the forum
A two-day conference on authentication, The Authentication Forum 2017, kickstarted in New Delhi. The forum is organised by Authentication Solutions Providers’ Association (ASPA) and Messe Frankfurt India (MFI) jointly.
At the occasion, BK Prasad (IAS), Member – Secretary, National Commission for Denotified, Nomadic & Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said, “I am happy that the industry has come together to deliberate on this important issue. This is a major concern which affects industries, government and the public at large and I am happy to be here at the Authentication Forum which can bring forward implementable solutions.”
PV Rama Sastry, Joint Secretary – Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Govt. of India said, “Even as industry revenues take a major hit by counterfeits, the biggest loss is to the consumer. All of us need to work together to address this growing concern and the panel discussion with various cross-sector stakeholders at this important forum will serve this purpose.”
On the first day of authentication conference cum exhibition India’s leading holograms manufacturer and exporter Holostik India announced the launch of a revolutionary anti-counterfeit product, ‘Lenticular’ at the forum.
Also present on the occasion were Dr G N Singh, Drug Controller General (India), Arvind Gupta, National President (Convener) – IT Cell, Bhartiya Janta Party, Anil Rajput, Senior Chair–Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry– Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (FICCI CASCADE) & Vice President – Corporate Affairs, ITC, Rama Shankar Pandey, Co-Chairman, Consumer Affairs & Anti– Counterfeit Committee, Automotive Component Manufacturers’ Association of India (ACMA) and MD, Hella India, Vivek Padgaonkar, Director– Project & Policy, Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), Pradeep Shroff, Noted Anti-Counterfeiting Expert, Author, Former President, ASPA and Former MD – PRS Permacel.