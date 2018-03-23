Tata Chemicals launches Medikarb

Medikarb is India’s first branded pharmaceutical grade sodium bicarbonate
Tata Chemicals announced the launch of Medikarb, India’s first branded pharmaceutical grade sodium bicarbonate for pharma API and formulation manufacturing. Medikarb will be manufactured in state-of-the-art FDA certified facilities that are compliant with GMP standards to ensure the highest quality product conforming to Indian Pharmacopoeia specifications.
Sanjiv Lal, COO, India Chemicals Operations, Tata Chemicals said, “Medikarb is India’s first branded premium grade of sodium bicarbonate suitable for use as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and as an excipient in pharma formulations. This will give Indian pharma manufacturers a high-quality product manufactured in a state-of-the-art FDA certified facility from a trusted brand. Medikarb will be available through our dedicated distributor network.
This is another step in the direction of providing added value through customised products to meet different customer requirements in healthcare, personal care, food, feed and industrial applications.”
Medikarb will be produced through a highly mechanised automated manufacturing process designed as per GMP principles. Quality of the end product is assured through an end-to-end Tata Quality Management System (QMS), with the product manufactured, processed, packed and distributed under the applicable licensing and operational guidelines. Customers will also have the backing of technical sales support through an in-house R&D and Technical Services team. Customers can order small lots as per their requirement and systems are aligned to cater to express deliveries.
High-purity sodium bicarbonate is used as an alkali in the pharmaceutical industry. Sodium bicarbonate is a vital ingredient in the production of effervescent antacids, analgesic tablets and powders, vitamin supplements, injectable powders, toothpaste and antacid gel formulations. It is also used as a buffering agent, providing bicarbonate ions to balance the pH during blood purification. Tata Chemicals’ with its sodium bicarbonate business has a presence in both domestic and global market. With an annual capacity of 100,000 MT in India, the company also has two other brands Sodakarb, customised for use as a food additive and Alkakarb, for use in animal feed. This introduction of Medikarb as a customised product will cater specifically to the pharma industry.