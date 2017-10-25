Takeda Pharma, AUW announce ‘Takeda Chair in Public Health’

Takeda Chair in Public Health will propel research and create opportunities for collaboration with scholars in public health
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Asian University for Women (AUW) today jointly announced the establishment of the ‘Takeda Chair in Public Health’ as the first endowed chair at AUW.
With funding from Takeda, the Takeda Chair in Public Health will propel research and create opportunities for collaboration with scholars in public health. The Takeda Chair will also enable AUW to build upon its strengths to improve public health in developing and emerging countries, and to educate the next generation of leaders in Asia and the world. An endowed chair is the highest academic award that AUW can bestow upon a faculty member.
Haruhiko Hirate, Corporate Officer of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Takeda commented, “It is our great pleasure to establish the Takeda Chair in Public Health as the first endowed chair at AUW, which provides high quality university education to hundreds of women. It reflects our global CSR strategy: prevention for health in developing countries, and promotion of diversity and inclusion everywhere.”
Professor Nirmala Rao, OBE, FAcSS, Vice Chancellor, AUW stated, “AUW is delighted to establish the endowed Takeda Chair in Public Health which will support high quality programs of regional relevance to public health, foster formal linkages with the public health system to support timely and effective application of research into policies and practice, and stimulate innovative approaches in public health research and knowledge exchange. The Chair will educate and mentor the current and next generation of public health researchers, practitioners and policy makers. Takeda’s donation will benefit AUW for long term, while rewarding exceptional academic performance, and attracting and retaining the most talented faculty to AUW.”