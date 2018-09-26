TAKE Solutions to receive Golden Peacock Award for excellence in corporate governance

The World Council for Corporate Governance, UK, confers the award annually, to companies that have demonstrated benchmark standards of corporate governance
TAKE Solutions, a globally recognised domain intensive services provider in Life Sciences, would receive the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for the second time in a row. The award will be presented at the 18th International Conference on Corporate Governance & Sustainability to be held on 25th October 2018 in London (UK).
208 responses were received from across the world for the annual Golden Peacock Awards. The World Council for Corporate Governance, UK, confers the award annually, to companies that have demonstrated benchmark standards of corporate governance. The award recognises corporate governance practices that reflects in transparent disclosures and compliance and voluntary audit of quarterly accounts, functioning of the board and CSR activities.
Srinivasan HR, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TAKE Solutions, said, “The Golden Peacock award validates TAKE Solutions’ corporate governance practices and reflects on the company’s transparent and ethical dealings with stakeholders across the entire value chain. The recognition for two years in succession now, further strengthens our resolve to continuously pursue excellence to the highest standards of corporate conduct.”
The Golden Peacock Awards have been instituted by the IOD in association with World Council for Corporate Governance, UK in 1991. The awards are designed to encourage total improvement in each sector of business by self-assessment in key areas including quality, innovation, training, governance, environment management and corporate social responsibility.