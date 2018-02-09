TAKE Solutions posts financial results for Q3 FY18

EBITDA grew 15.2 per cent in INR Y-o-Y
TAKE Solutions, a domain intensive services provider in life sciences, announced its financial results for Q3 FY18. The company carried forward the momentum witnessed in Q2 FY18, reporting strong Q3 revenue and profit figures of Rs 4,080 million and Rs 411 million.
Srinivasan HR, VC and MD, TAKE Solutions said, “This quarter has witnessed strong business growth as can be seen in the financial results. In response to the emerging growth possibilities, we are delighted to announce a preferential allotment of Rs 250 crores to the promoters. The funds raised through this preferential issue will be used to capitalise on our opportunities and scale our business in the clinical and regulatory spaces inorganically through strategic acquisitions in North America and Europe markets.”
The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) grew 15.2 per cent in INR Y-o-Y, revenue saw a growth 18.9 per cent in INR Y-o-Y, life sciences revenue grew by 25.4 per cent Y-o-Y.