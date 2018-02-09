Tablets India launches probiotic Rescunate

Rescunate has been developed using probiotic bifidobacterium breve M-16V from Japanese major Morinaga Milk Industry
Tablets India has launched probiotic, Rescunate pan India. The product has been developed using highly documented probiotic bifidobacterium breve M-16V from Japanese major Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Rescunate is backed with years of research to demonstrate that it restores the normal gut flora, boosts immunity and modulates immune response in new born babies.
Rescunate is the latest addition to tablets (India’s) probiotic portfolio which already has product offerings for managing intestinal health, vaginal health, oral and digestive health.