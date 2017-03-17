TA Associates invests in Ideal Cures

Ideal Cures aims to leverage TA’s networking and other corporate development capabilities to accelerate growth
TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, has completed an investment in Ideal Cures, a supplier of ready-to-use coating products and excipients for tablets and capsules to the pharmaceutical and allied industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
TA Associates believes that the trend is to outsource the production of ready-to-use, fully-formulated coatings, which is being driven most notably by companies seeking innovative solutions that reduce processing time and a company’s carbon foot print such as Ideal Cures provides.
K Law served as legal counsel to Ideal Cures and DSK Legal served as legal counsel to TA Associates. TA Associates Advisory Private Limited provided advisory services on the investment.
Kamlesh Oza, President – Global Business Development, Ideal Cures. “With the advent of TA Associates coming on board, Ideal Cures aims to leverage TA’s networking and other corporate development capabilities to accelerate growth in not only some of the fastest growing regions, like South Asia, but also in well established markets around the world.”
“We believe that the film coating industry is a unique, yet evolving sector that has strong potential for growth globally,” said Naveen A Wadhera, MD, TA Associates. “We expect that there are significant opportunities for expansion and are eager to help Ideal Cures further develop and enhance its brand and internal capabilities. We are delighted that Ideal Cures has chosen to partner with TA and look forward to helping them execute on their strategic vision.”