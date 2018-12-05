T-FIT, a Zotefoams business to exibhit at P-MEC India 2018

Originally developed to meet rigorous aviation industry standards, ZOTEK F42HTLS is easy to clean and immune to most chemicals
T-FIT, a Zotefoams business, will be exhibiting this year at Pharmaceutical Machinery Equipment Convention (PMEC) in Delhi, India with its leading product, T-FIT Clean, to be exhibited at booth 16.C54
T-FIT is a unique, modular technical pipework insulation system purposely designed for highly controlled production environments. Visitors to the T-FIT booth will have the opportunity to discover T-FIT Clean, the insulation of choice in pharmaceutical cleanrooms worldwide thanks to its safety, cleanliness, simplicity and cost-effectiveness.
Manufactured from ZOTEK F42HTLS fine, closed cell PVDF foam via Zotefoams’ unique three-stage process, T-FIT Clean offers unrivalled in-use performance benefits and is the only foam product that meets or exceeds all relevant global standards for cleanroom insulation, including FM4910 Cleanroom Materials Protocol and ASTM G21-96 and G21-15 Standard Practice for Determining Resistance of Synthetic Polymeric Materials to Fungi. It is also fully compliant with cGMP.
Originally developed to meet rigorous aviation industry standards, ZOTEK F42HTLS is easy to clean and immune to most chemicals. It has a wide operating temperature range, excellent flammability credentials and is inherently pure and non-toxic. Its closed cell structure eliminates swarf and particles and it is easily vacuum- or thermoformed into complex shapes, enabling the development of clamshell elbows, tees and runs for all standard pipework. Quick to install and with a long, maintenance-free service life once in place, T-FIT Clean offers low Total Cost of Ownership.
The growth of the Indian pharmaceutical sector over the past decade – outstripping that of virtually all the leading producer nations – is a matter of record. Renowned for its parenteral and generics expertise, India now boasts a rapidly-growing research base, such that the country is predicted to become one of the Top 3 pharma markets by 2030.
T-FIT’s expansion in India reflects that growth, with numerous indigenous and global manufacturers exclusively using T-FIT Clean insulation in their cleanroom operations.
Zotefoams Group CEO, David Stirling, says, “We’ve experienced significant increase in demand for T-FIT globally and particularly in the burgeoning Indian market. We see the forthcoming PMEC show as an opportunity to underline our commitment to this very important market: with demand continuing to grow, we are looking forward to establishing a corporate presence in India early in 2019, which will enable us to produce parts to order locally and quickly. Coupled with capacity investments elsewhere in the world, this will enhance our supply, sales and service capabilities to ensure that T-FIT continues to be the technical insulation of choice in India.”