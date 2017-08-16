Suven’s revenue declines by 21 per cent

PAT was registered at Rs 295 million against Rs 403 million
Suven Life Sciences has announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, June 2017. The un-audited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their recently held meeting at Hyderabad.
In first quarter ended June’ 2017, the company’s registered a revenue of Rs 1466 million against Rs 1851 million, which was down by 20.77 per cent. PAT was registered at Rs 295 million against Rs 403 million, down by 26.70 per cent. EBIDTA was at Rs 509 million against Rs 533 million, down by 4.61 per cent. In comparison with the same period of last year, the income was higher by 6.48 per cent and PAT was lower by 8.98 per cent.