Suven secures product patents in China, Eurasia

Suven Life Sciences has been granted a product patent each by China and Eurasia corresponding to a new chemical entity (NCE) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. These patents are valid till 2034, the company said in a BSE filing.
“We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical needs with a huge market potential globally,” Venkat Jasti, CEO, Suven Life said.
The granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s and schizophrenia, it added.