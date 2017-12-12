Suven Life secures product patents in India and US

The patents are valid through 2029 and 2033 respectively
Suven Life Sciences has received grant of one product patent from India (289123) and one product patent from the US (9790211) corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. The patents are valid through 2029 and 2033 respectively.
The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective Alpha4 Beta2 and 5-HT4 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for major depressive disorders and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia respectively.
“We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally,” says Venkat Jasti, CEO, Suven.